Paul Gosar Is Third Republican to Join Motion to Vacate Speaker Mike Johnson

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has seen enough. Minutes after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) surrendered operational control of the House to Democrats on Friday, Gosar announced he would join Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion to vacate the chair.

Gosar echoed the sentiments of many other conservatives, saying Johnson surrendered House Republican leverage to secure the border by tying urgent aid to Israel for Ukraine.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) also has joined Greene’s effort. After Friday’s unprecedented vote, which sets the table for a Saturday final passage of a nearly $100 billion foreign aid package that includes tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine, others are likely to join them.

Gosar’s entire statement reads:

Nearly 11 million illegal aliens have crossed our southern border in the past three years. My congressional district in Arizona, ground zero for the invasion, is getting pummeled by the surge of lawbreakers. These illegal aliens have brought violent crime, deadly drugs, human trafficking and are depleting resources and services meant for U.S. citizens. In fact, every state has become a border state. Communities across the country are being ravaged, families are being destroyed and Americans in need are being ignored. Congress cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the consequence of Biden’s disastrous open border policies, nor can it idly wait for Biden to halt this invasion through executive fiat. Congress has the responsibility to solve this crisis. Yet rather than spending the resources to secure our southern border and combating the invasion of 11 million illegals and despite repeated promises there would be no additional money going to Ukraine without first securing our border, the United States House of Representatives, under the direction of the Speaker, is on the verge of sending another $61 billion to further draw America into an endless and purposeless war in Ukraine. I have added my name in support of the motion to vacate the Speaker. Our border cannot be an afterthought. We need a Speaker who puts America first rather than bending to the reckless demands of the warmongers, neo-cons and the military industrial complex making billions from a costly and endless war half a world away.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.