Donald Trump Gagged as Witness Michael Cohen Calls Him ‘Von ShitzInPantz’

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, a witness in the Donald Trump New York trial, has been attacking his former boss publicly, calling him “Von ShitzInPants” as recently as Monday as Trump faces a hearing on Tuesday on whether he has violated gag orders on attacking witnesses like Cohen.

“Hey Von ShitzInPantz…your attacks of me stink of desperation. We are all hoping that you take the stand in your defense,” Cohen posted on X.

And there were snippets of a Sunday evening TikTok livestream from Cohen captured by users and reposted on X where he seemed to call Trump a “despicable human being” and a “racist, misogynist, xenophobe, homophobe, Islamophobe, anti-Semite.”

Meanwhile, Trump has been gagged from attacking Cohen and other witnesses.

Washington Examiner‘s Byron York questioned the double-standard, calling it a “a surpassingly weird situation” in a recent column. He wrote:

So Cohen is in the news daily trashing Trump. And yet Trump is forbidden by Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order from saying a word about Cohen. And when Trump did say a word about Cohen, in a post on Truth Social, the former president’s social network, some called for Trump to be jailed. It is a surpassingly weird situation.

On Tuesday, New York County Supreme Court Juan Merchan will consider whether to hold Trump in contempt for violating his gag order not to attack witnesses, jurors and others involved in the trial.

Prosecutors accuse Trump of violating it as many as 10 times, and the punishment could be a verbal warning to a “short stint in jail,” according to Politico.

Politico characterized Trump as attacking Cohen on Monday when he said, “When are they going to look at all the lies that Cohen did in the last trial? He got caught lying in the last trial. So he got caught lying. Pure lying.”

Cohen, meanwhile, freely discussed the trial on his TikTok livestream, warning of the risks of being a juror in the trial, threatening that the “Trump team” would ramp up their attacks, and the media would expose them.

