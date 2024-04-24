An Ecuadoran national was allowed to visit the United States on a visa despite being wanted for rape in his native country, federal officials reveal.

The 30-year-old man from Ecuador entered the U.S. on Aug. 31, 2022, in Miami, Florida, on a visa that allowed him to stay until Sept. 13, 2022. Instead of departing the U.S. per the terms of his visa, the man did not leave as hundreds of thousands do annually.

Though President Joe Biden’s agencies allowed him to enter the U.S. on a visa, the man had been wanted since Feb. 2, 2022, for allegedly raping a woman in Ecuador.

“This Ecuadoran noncitizen is wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in his home country,” an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official Todd Lyons said in a statement. “Every minute he was walking free represented a threat to the residents of our communities.”

Sometime after overstaying his visa, ICE’s National Criminal Analysis and Targeting Center confirmed that the man was residing in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts despite his being wanted for rape.

Subsequently, ICE agents arrested the man in Worcester, Massachusetts, at his residence. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation to his native Ecuador to face the rape charges.

