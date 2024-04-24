Poll: Trump Holds 2-Point Edge in Swing State of North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is holding a two-point edge in the swing state of North Carolina, according to an April Meredith Poll.

The survey asked respondents, “If the election for president of the United States was held today, which candidate would you be most likely to vote for?”

Overall, 41 percent said they would support Trump, followed by 39 percent who said they would support Biden. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy came in third place with nine percent support, followed by seven percent who said they “don’t know” and four percent who said “someone else.”

According to the survey:

Kennedy’s support is strongest among politically moderate voters who are younger and most educated. Over 15 percent of those who self-identify as moderate say they support Kennedy, while almost 12 percent of those with graduate and professional degrees indicate support for him. Almost 15 percent of those under 40 years of age currently support Kennedy. Finally, he does relatively well among Black voters, polling at just over 12 percent.

Kennedy will appear on the ballot in North Carolina as well, as his campaign announced that it met the signature requirement to qualify.

Biden slightly trailing coincides with the fact that most, 59 percent, disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president. Of those, 43 percent “strongly” disapprove. And overall, 58 percent have an unfavorable view of Biden. Of those, 43 percent have a “very” unfavorable view:

The overall survey was taken April 11-17, 2024, among 801 respondents. It has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error.

The survey coincides with a recent High Point University poll showing Trump leading Biden with a three-point advantage — 45 percent to 42 percent:

That same survey identified inflation as one of the top issues for policymakers in D.C.

Trump won North Carolina in 2020 by 1.4 percent.