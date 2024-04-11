Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in North Carolina, where inflation and national security are the leading issues for voters, according to a High Point University poll.

The March 22-30, 2024, poll, published Thursday, finds that 45 percent of the registered voter respondents back Trump over Biden, who draws 42 percent of the response. Another eight percent support another candidate, while six percent are unsure who they will back.

Trump’s three-point lead, which barely falls within the ± 3.7 percentage point margin of error, is on par with a Quinnipiac University poll from North Carolina released Wednesday. That poll, taken from April 4-8, 2024, found Trump leading Biden 48 percent to 46 percent.

The High Point poll also shows voters regard inflation and national security as the two most important issues for lawmakers and policymakers in Washington, DC, to address. More respondents believe Republicans are better poised to handle these issues than Democrats are.

More than 75 percent of those polled said the issue of inflation is “very important,” while another 17 percent categorized it as “somewhat important.”

More than forty percent believe Republicans “would do a better job dealing” with inflation than Democrats, while less than 33 percent say Democrats would perform better in this area. Ten percent have equal trust in both to deal with inflation, while 12 percent do not think either party would do a good job.

Similarly, 73 percent of respondents tabbed national security as a “very important” issue, and 19 percent said it was “somewhat important.”

More voters (42 percent) trust Republicans to address national security than their Democrat counterparts (30 percent). Another 16 percent have equal faith in both parties, while seven percent have faith in neither Republicans nor Democrats on national security.

The third top issue was school safety, with a combined 91 percent calling it either “very” or “somewhat important.” Voters were split on who would handle this issue better, with 35 percent saying the GOP and 35 percent saying Democrats.