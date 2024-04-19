Migrants Use Ramp to Drive Over Outdated Arizona Border Barrier

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents observed a red SUV driving over an outdated border barrier to cross from Mexico into Arizona on Monday. The migrants used a vehicle ramp to dive over the fencing bars.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin posted photos on X showing a makeshift vehicle ramp used by the driver of a red Dodge SUV to cross over an outdated border barrier.

4/15: Three Points Station agents observed an #SUV drive over the international boundary fence using ramps near Newfield, AZ. Agents encountered the vehicle and arrested five migrants attempting to flee. Great work intercepting the smuggling attempt! pic.twitter.com/sVetl6mqLM — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 18, 2024

Agents assigned to the Three Points Station observed the crossing and stopped the vehicle as it attempted to flee. The agents arrested five migrants who entered the U.S. illegally between ports of entry.

The ramp shows how easily human smugglers can exploit this section of the border and make entry into Arizona. The barrier is only three to five feet high.

Elsewhere in the sector, Wilcox Station agents rescued a group of migrants who were locked in the trunk of a Nissan sedan. A K-9 team found the migrants when the dog alerted to the trunk area of the vehicle, Modlin reported.

Smuggling migrants in a vehicle trunk is extremely dangerous, especially as temperatures begin to rise in Arizona. 4/7: Willcox Station agents rescued smuggled migrants from inside a trunk at a gas station following a #K9Alert. The driver, a U.S. citizen faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/AAywkRiB5G — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 17, 2024

During the past week, Tucson Sector agents also interdicted additional human smuggling attempts where the alleged smugglers were armed with pistols.

A U.S. citizen faces criminal charges following his arrest for human smuggling near Bisbee, AZ. A Brian A. Terry Station agent conducted a stop on a rental vehicle and found smuggled migrants inside the sedan. A loaded firearm was also seized. Great work! pic.twitter.com/1Z2rL0sYzo — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 16, 2024

As the massive migrant surge in the Tucson Sector continues to subside, agents are back to patrolling the border and highways to stop migrants not wanting to surrender from successfully making their way into the U.S. interior.

For the past few weeks, migrant apprehensions in the Tucson Sector fell to below 7,000 per week for the first time in several months, Modlin reported on X.

In March, Tucson Sector agents apprehended approximately 42,000 migrants. This was down from the nearly 50,000 apprehended in February. Tucson agents encountered approximately 342,000 migrants during the first six months of Fiscal Year 24, which began on October 1, 2023.