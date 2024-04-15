Democrats Losing Voter Registration Edge in Key Swing States

Democrats are slowly losing their voter registration edge in key swing states, recent voter registration data reveals.

Data complied on various swing states across the country reveals the stunning losses for Democrats in terms of voter registration since November 2020 — the last presidential election.

For instance, in November 2020, Pennsylvania had 685,818 more registered Democrats than Republicans. As of April 2024, that advantage has reduced to 399,494. In other words, Democrats have lost 286,324 registered voters over the past three and half years in the Keystone State. President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 by less than 81,000 votes.

The losses continue in other states as well. In November 2020, Democrats had a 391,414 voter registration advantage over Republicans in North Carolina. That figure now stands at a 170,943 voter advantage.

In Nevada, Democrats had a 86,723 voter registration advantage in November 2020. That figure stands at 32,856 in April 2024.

Florida has, perhaps, experienced one of the most drastic shifts, going from a 97,215 advantage in favor of Democrats in November 2020 to an 888,563 voter advantage in favor of Republicans in April 2024. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Republicans are “within reach” of a one million voter registration advantage in the Sunshine State after three years of continuous gains:

Prior to 2021, FL never had more registered Republicans than Democrats. Now, a million voter R registration advantage is within reach. Hillsborough (Tampa) is about to flip from D to R, which will mean every county in the Tampa Bay market has a R advantage in this previously… https://t.co/oH8b1jc4Y2 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) April 4, 2024

While the GOP had a slim advantage in Iowa in November 2020 — 13,085 — that has now swelled to a 148,140 advantage.

Meanwhile, Colorado stands as the outlier, with a slight increase for Democrats — 100,256 advance in 2020 to 104,261 in April 2024:

🗳️ VOTER REGISTRATION EDGE FLORIDA

Dec. 1, 2020: 🔵 DEM +97,215

April 1, 2024: 🔴 GOP +888,563

—

PENNSYLVANIA

Nov. 1, 2020: 🔵 DEM +685,818

April 1, 2024: 🔵 DEM +399,494

—

NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 1, 2020: 🔵 DEM +391,414

April 1, 2024: 🔵 DEM +170,943

—

NEVADA

Nov. 1, 2020: 🔵… — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 8, 2024

Speaking to Breitbart News in December prior to its leadership shakeup, the Republican National Committee (RNC) said that the GOP was making “historic voter registration gains” in key battleground states. At the time, the RNC boasted a 192,323 voter advantage over Democrats in Arizona, up from 139,923 in December 2021. The RNC also noted Republicans were making gains in states such as Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“We’ve not only flipped Florida from blue to red, but Republicans keep making historic voter registration gains, thanks to our year-round, permanent ground game and the strength of Republican policies,” now-former RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News at the time.

“While Biden’s weakness continues to cause crises in our economy, at the border, and across the world, Floridians and all Americans are finding solutions in the Republican Party,” she continued.

And now, under new leadership, the RNC is raking in historic fundraising figures as RNC co-chair Lara Trump said the RNC and Trump campaign are on the same page as a “bonded entity” as the election approaches.