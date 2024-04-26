BUDAPEST, Hungary — Former President Donald Trump on Friday said he looked forward to working closely with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán when he becomes the 47th president.

“I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Orbán and once again when I take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States,” Trump said in video-taped remarks aired at Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Hungary.

Trump also praised Orbán, saying they both cracked down on illegal immigration, protected their borders, created jobs and defended their traditions.

The 45th and 47th President of the #UnitedStates, @realDonaldTrump has delivered a rousing rallying cry in the battle for the soul of the #West.

President #Trumps video messages to #CPACHungary have become the fondest tradition of our conference. pic.twitter.com/RtrhkIIbAt — Miklós Szánthó (@MiklosSzantho) April 26, 2024

Orbán also spoke warmly of Trump, whom he visited at Mar-a-Lago last month.

He encouraged Trump to “fight for his own truth” in the various legal cases he is facing.

“If necessary, they will use government agencies against us — as my American friends say, ‘weaponizing state institutions,’” Orbán said on the first day of the conference , adding, “This happens to us Hungarians constantly in Brussels. This is what is happening to President Trump in America, and we encourage him to fight for his own truth not only in the elections, but also in the courts.”