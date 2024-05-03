DeSantis Signs Measure to ‘Keep Lab Grown Meat Out of Florida’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a measure to “keep lab grown meat out of Florida,” on Wednesday, making it clear that the agenda of the elites will not be able to gain traction in the Sunshine State.

“What we’re protecting here is the industry against acts of man” versus acts of God, DeSantis said during the press conference in Hardee County.

The DeSantis administration is protecting Floridians against an ideological agenda that wants to point to agriculture as the problem, the governor explained, as they believe the raising cattle is destroying the climate.

Highlighting the hypocrisy of these elites, DeSantis explained, “These will be people who will lecture the rest of us about things like global warming.”

“They will say that you can’t drive an internal combustion engine vehicle. They’ll say that agriculture is bad. Meanwhile, they’re flying to Davos in their private jets, and they’re living like they would ever want to live,” he said, explaining that this is “really a vision of imposing restrictions on for everyday people, while these elites are effectively pulling the strings, calling the shots and doing whatever the hell they want to do in their own lives.”

“And we’ve said in Florida, these folks at like the World Economic Forum in Davos that they meet and they scheme. Those policies are dead on arrival in the state of Florida, and we fought it in a number of different ways,” he said, explaining that these elites seek to eliminate meat production in the United States.

“They view agriculture — they don’t view their private jets as a problem with global warming — but they do think that folks who are cattle ranchers or doing just things that really — this is before we were even a state, this stuff was going on in the in Florida and we would not have even become the state we were if we didn’t have agriculture, particularly over the last 150 years.”

“This is the view. So what did they want to do? Well, they want to basically eliminate meat, they want to eliminate cattle, they want to eliminate chickens, all this stuff, and they want to create protein in laboratories. So it’s essentially lab created meat, and their goal is to get to a point where you will not be raising cattle or you will not be developing meat like we’ve been doing for hundreds and hundreds of years in the State of Florida,” the governor warned, noting that they want to force it because they know there would be no competition with normal beef. Therefore, they need to have regular cattle phased out.

While he said it is not at that point yet, DeSantis said “part of being good stewards of these industries of the state” is to “think forward and head off threats before they even come.”

“So I recognize the threats that we’re seeing from some of these elites throughout the world and places like Davos. I understand that they put a target on the back of agriculture as being somehow driving all these problems, and in the state of Florida, we’ve put down the marker very clearly,” he said, making it clear Florida stands with agriculture and cattle ranchers.

“So the bill that I’m going to sign today is going to say, basically, take your fake lab grown meat elsewhere. We’re not doing that in the state of Florida,” he added before signing SB 1084:

The World Economic Forum’s agenda, favored by elites in Davos, is dead on arrival in Florida. pic.twitter.com/wN2sxLttPm — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 2, 2024

Global elites want to control our behavior and push a diet of petri dish meat and bugs on Americans.



Florida is saying no. I was proud to sign SB 1084 to keep lab grown meat out of Florida and prioritize our farmers and ranchers over the agenda of elites and the World Economic… pic.twitter.com/vHdWaJtckU — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 1, 2024

WATCH the full presser below: