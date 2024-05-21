Former Maryland governor and Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan (R) released a campaign ad in which he promised to codify Roe v. Wade if elected, to allow women to make their “own choice.”

“As governor, I promised to uphold Maryland law and abortion, while providing over-the-counter birth control covered by insurance. And, I kept my word,” Hogan began in a campaign video ad posted to X. “Today, with Roe overturned, many have asked what I’ll do in the United States Senate. I’ll support legislation that makes Roe the law of the land in every state, so every woman can make her own choice.”

Hogan’s words come almost two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, ruling in the Dobbs case that the United States Constitution did not include a right to abortion. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision, the issue of abortion and laws on abortion has been handed back down to the states and the people.

The former governor of Maryland has stated that he would support legislation to codify Roe v. Wade and has described himself as being “pro-choice.”

In an interview with the New York Times on Thursday, Hogan revealed that he would “support restoring Roe as the law of the land.”

“I’ll continue to protect the rights of women to make their own reproductive choices just like I did as governor for eight years,” Hogan said during the interview. “I think Marylanders know and trust that when I give them my word, I’m going to keep it, and I’ve protected these rights before. And I’ll do it again in the Senate by supporting a bipartisan compromise to restore Roe as the law of the land.”

Hogan’s campaign ad, which was first shared with Politico, is reportedly “part of a more than $1 million buy and will air on cable, broadcast and digital platforms” within the Washington, DC, and Baltimore areas, according to the outlet.

In April 2022, while serving as governor, Hogan vetoed a bill that would allow people who are not trained medical doctors to perform abortions.

WATCH — Gov. Hogan: Mar-a-Lago Raid a “Win” for Trump, He Was Martyred:

In his letter vetoing the bill, Hogan explained that “House Bill 937 endangers the health and lives of women by allowing non-physicians to perform abortions. The bill risks lowering the high standard of reproductive health care services received by women in Maryland.”

Maryland lawmakers voted 90-46 to override Hogan’s veto of the bill, allowing non-physicians, nurses, midwives, and physician assistants to conduct abortions, according to NPR.

Hogan recently soared to victory in the Republican primary election, receiving 169,830 votes, or 63.4 percent, while his opponent Maryland House Delegate Robin Ficker received 76,591 votes, or 28.6 percent. Other candidates on the Republican side such as Chris Chaffee received 8,637 votes or 3.2 percent, and nurse Lorie Friend received 5,457 votes or two percent.

The former Maryland governor is set to face off against Democrat Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks, who received 316,804 votes, or 53.4 percent, while her opponent Rep. David Trone received 253,802 votes, or 42.8 percent.