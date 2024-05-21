The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is vowing to oppose an immigration expansion bill, supported by President Joe Biden, because it does not include provisions offering amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.

On Monday, Biden urged Congress to pass the bill, which would, among other things, increase green cards given to foreign nationals, expedite work permits for migrants, and allow some 35,000 migrant encounters at the southern border before the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could deploy border controls.

Biden’s lobbying for the bill comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he wants to put the legislation up for a vote on the Senate floor this week.

In response, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Nanette Barragan (D-CA) said her caucus will lobby against the bill, mainly because it does not include provisions to provide amnesty to millions of illegal aliens living in the United States.

“The Senate border bill once again fails to meet the moment by putting forth enforcement-only policies and failing to include provisions that will keep families together,” Barragan said in a statement:

As written, the bill excludes critical protections and legal pathways for families, farm workers and America’s DREAMers who have been in the U.S. contributing to our nation’s communities and economy for decades.

[Emphasis added]

Barragan said “any bipartisan solution” must include the DREAM Act and Farm Workforce Modernization Act, both of which would give green cards, and eventually naturalized American citizenship, to millions of illegal aliens.

“If this bill passes, it will set back real comprehensive immigration reform by years,” Barragan said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said the bill will be dead on arrival in the House if approved by the Senate.

Passing the bill remains an uphill battle as Senate Republicans line up in opposition alongside far-left Democrats such as Sens. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.