Poll: Biden Suffers 28% Decline Among Black Voters

President Joe Biden is suffering a 28 percent decline in support among black voters, an I&I/TIPP Poll survey released Monday found.

The survey, which found both Biden and Trump virtually tied head-to-head as well as in a matchup with third party candidates, found that Trump has made significant gains in what the survey described as “traditional Democratic constituencies.”

WATCH — Van Jones: I Worry About Biden, Black Voters, People Have Trouble Affording Gas, Feel “Neighborhood’s Not Any Better”:

For example, 87 black voters went for Biden in the 2020 election, and Trump only earned 12 percent support. While current figures show Trump with only a three-point gain — with 15 percent support among black Americans — Biden’s support among black voters has cratered to 59 percent. That reflects a 28 percent loss since the 2020 election.

“All told, it’s a 31-point swing,” the survey found, pointing out that Biden’s support among Hispanic voters has dropped as well:

Among Hispanics, Biden slammed Trump in 2020, 65% to 32%. In this month’s I&I/TIPP Poll, Hispanics give just 47% support to Biden, 26% to Trump, and 13% to Kennedy.

Further, Trump has made massive strides among independent voters as well, leading Biden by five points in this group in a head-to-head matchup. That figure swells to an eight percent lead in a matchup including third party candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein.

The survey was taken May 1-3, among 1,264 respondents. It has a +/-2.8 percent margin of error.

A recent Wall Street Journal survey told a similar story, showing Trump enjoying a significant increase in support among black Americans.

As Breitbart News reported:

Thirty percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024, Wall Street Journal polling found Thursday, which is a significant increase from 2020 data. … Only 12 percent of black men voted for Trump in 2020, voting data shows. There is no compatible 2020 polling for black men. In 2020, six percent of black women said they would vote for Trump, Associated Press polling found, five points less than the Journal‘s 2024 polling.

The news coincides with super PAC MAGA Inc, the main outside group backing Trump’s 2024 campaign, doubling down on ads targeting black voters in key swing states.

RELATED VIDEO — Trump Makes Surprise Visit to Atlanta Chick-fil-A, Orders 30 Milkshakes:



Speaking to Breitbart News Saturday in March, senior adviser to Trump, Lynne Patton, said black voters are moving to Trump.

“Over 25 percent of black voters in six different battleground states now support Donald Trump,” Patton, a black American herself, said, noting the movement in Trump’s favor is a “level unseen for any Republican in over 50 years.”

“Why? Because like every American, black and brown families are spending nearly $1,000 per month under Joe Biden on groceries and gas — more than the standard of living that they did under Donald J. Trump. And the bottom line is, because everything was better with Trump,” Patton said. “We missed getting more bang for our buck, and we know that only Donald Trump can bring that back.”

“It’s no surprise that that minority communities are gravitating toward the common sense, America first policies that we know Trump represents,” she added.