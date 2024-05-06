Trump Campaign, RNC Surpass March’s Record, Raise $76 Million in April

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) smashed March’s fundraising record and raised over $76 million in April, according to the RNC.

The RNC made the announcement following its Spring Finance Retreat, affirming that the two entities raised more than $76 million combined in April. That is over ten million more than their $65.6 million haul in March. That same month, RNC co-chair Lara Trump noted that the first major fundraising event with their joint fundraising group, Trump 47 Committee, raised $40 million in a single event.

“It took three presidents — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and God bless us all, the current President of the United States, as hard as it is to say, Joe Biden — to raise $26 million at the glitzy Radio City event last week,” Lara Trump told Breitbart News Daily at the time.

Further, the RNC said in a release that more than 50 percent of the donations from April stem from small dollar donors.

“The Republican Party is turning up the heat and the American people are going all in to re-elect President Donald J. Trump and Republicans down the ballot in November,” the RNC said in a press release.

“Soaring past predictions, April defied the pundits and our naysayers with a huge fundraising haul — just like President Trump has done in poll after poll,” RNC chairman Michael Whatley and co-chairman Lara Trump said in a statement, asserting that Americans are “fed up with weak Joe Biden’s failed economy, border crisis, and unacceptable responses to antisemitic violence spreading across college campuses nationwide.”

Further, they said their team will continue to build what they described as an “unmatched party infrastructure to prove that President Trump’s momentum is unstoppable.”

Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles also released a statement noting that Trump is gaining the resources to deliver a solid victory in November.

“With half of funds raised coming from small dollar donors, it is clear that our base is energized. The Republican Party is united, and voters nationwide are ready to FIRE Joe Biden and elect President Donald J. Trump,” they added.

The massive fundraising figures follow the RNC’s leadership overhaul. Lara Trump told Breitbart News Daily that Americans are responding to the new leadership.

“We did a lot of staffing changes, I think I’ll say very nicely. We changed a lot in terms of the folks at the RNC. We made sure that we weren’t overlapping people with the campaign, and what’s very unique about this election cycle right now — and I can say this, like having gone through two previous elections … we previously never saw a cohesive bond between the campaign and the RNC,” Trump said, describing the two as a “bonded entity” with streamlined operations.

“We always worked together and worked alongside the campaign, but never were we one entity and we truly can say right now, the RNC and the campaign is one bonded entity. We have people currently at the RNC who were over at the Trump campaign as of a month ago, and vice versa, folks from the RNC who have gone over to the campaign. This way, we’re not doubling up on the same effort,” she added.