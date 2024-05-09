President Joe Biden’s decision to betray Israel and not sell offensive arms to the nation was a “disgraceful” political decision, former President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Biden made a commitment on Wednesday to stop the shipment of offensive weapons to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prevent Israel from attacking Hamas in Rafah.

“What Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful,” Trump said before he entered a Manhattan courtroom for his criminal trial. “If any Jewish person voted for Joe Biden they should be ashamed of themselves. He’s totally abandoned Israel and nobody can believe it.”

“I guess he feels good about it because he did it as a political decision,” Trump said. “You have to do the right decision, not the political decision.”

Biden’s decision to withhold bombs from Israel has political implications. The far left wants Biden to defund Israel, while many moderate Democrats support allowing Israel to defend itself against terrorists. Biden appears stuck in the middle during an election year.

Biden’s decision has another implication. CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod claimed Wednesday that Biden’s threat to withhold some weapons sales to Israel is different from when House Democrats impeached Trump over an issue related to Ukraine. But CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings pushed back.

“We impeached the President of the United States for withholding military aid authorized by Congress from Ukraine, $400 million,” Jennings said. “That was the basis of the impeachment. This is congressionally authorized military aid to our ally and he [Biden] is withholding it for political reasons.”

Biden’s pledge to pause the shipment of bombs to Israel, made in an interview on CNN, caught some off guard.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollack reported:

The president expanded the stoppage to include artillery, and accused Israel of using American-made weapons to kill Palestinian civilians — a claim that echoed the accusations of antisemitic “encampments” at the nation’s universities. The weapons “pause” contradicted Biden’s repeated claim that his commitment to Israel’s security was “ironclad.” Though Biden said the U.S. would continue to back defensive weapons like the Iron Dome, originally developed by Israel, it would prevent Israel from expanding its offensive capability, effectively leaving Israel to wait to be attacked.

