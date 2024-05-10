Exclusive — Rep. Ben Cline: There Should Be No Negotiations with Hamas Because ‘They Should All Be Dead’

Palestinian militants from the Ezzedine al-Qassam brigade, the armed wing of Hamas
NurPhoto/Corbis via Getty Images
Hannah Knudsen

There should be no negotiations with Hamas because “they should all be dead,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) said Friday during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about President Joe Biden admitting that the U.S. is not going to give certain aid to Israel, Cline said it is “short-sighted and political on his part.”

“He’s trying to appease the intifada going on our college campuses, and they’re not going to accept what he’s offering,” he said, explaining that they will only continue to demand more and more.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus after a group created an encampment inside the building on May 01, 2024, in New York City (Spencer Platt/Getty Images).

“He’s not going to be able to accommodate them. … They want Israel wiped off the map. They want Palestine hegemony over the region, and they’re willing to implicitly support the Hamas effort in the process, and it’s disgusting. And the Biden administration is ultimately contributing to the chaos that we’re seeing over there right now, and by propping up Hamas and these negotiations, prolonging the chaos they’re in and the deaths ultimately of the civilians that are resulting from Hamas using them as human shields in the process,” he said.

Johnson Antisemitism - NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: Students and pro-Palestinian activists gather outside of Columbia University to protest the university's stance on Israel on April 18, 2024 in New York City. The protests come after numerous students were arrested earlier in the day after setting up tents on the university lawn in support of Gaza. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Students and pro-Palestinian activists gather outside of Columbia University to protest the university’s stance on Israel on April 18, 2024, in New York City. The protests come after numerous students were arrested earlier in the day after setting up tents on the university lawn in support of Gaza (Spencer Platt/Getty Images).

Host Mike Slater asked if it is illegal for Biden to withhold aid on his own discretion, and Cline said it is an “open question.”

“Because you’re talking about defense armaments past approved by Congress, funded by Congress in the bill that he signed. [The] question of whether he has the right to not fund certain directives from Congress, you know, Nixon tried that. Trump has talked about that, whether we need to fund the Department of Education when he wins. If he just says I’m not going to fund the Department of Education that Congress established and passed — I don’t know is that an open question,” he said, explaining that it is “in our best interest, our nation’s best interest, the world’s best interests for Israel to have these offensive weapons so that they can defeat Hamas.”

“Nobody from Hamas should be showing up to these negotiations because they should all be dead,” Cline said.

LISTEN:

“That’s ultimately what we’re after. There should not be any negotiations from Hamas. There should be essentially a surrender — a meeting where we accept their surrender, when Israel accepts their surrender rather, and Hamas is gone,” the congressman said.

“That’s ultimately what we should be talking about not these negotiations about who governs in Gaza and does Hamas really — ultimately, get the hostages back, eliminate Hamas,” he said.

“Those should be the two goals,” Cline added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

