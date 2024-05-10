Exclusive — Rep. Ben Cline: There Should Be No Negotiations with Hamas Because ‘They Should All Be Dead’

There should be no negotiations with Hamas because “they should all be dead,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) said Friday during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about President Joe Biden admitting that the U.S. is not going to give certain aid to Israel, Cline said it is “short-sighted and political on his part.”

“He’s trying to appease the intifada going on our college campuses, and they’re not going to accept what he’s offering,” he said, explaining that they will only continue to demand more and more.

“He’s not going to be able to accommodate them. … They want Israel wiped off the map. They want Palestine hegemony over the region, and they’re willing to implicitly support the Hamas effort in the process, and it’s disgusting. And the Biden administration is ultimately contributing to the chaos that we’re seeing over there right now, and by propping up Hamas and these negotiations, prolonging the chaos they’re in and the deaths ultimately of the civilians that are resulting from Hamas using them as human shields in the process,” he said.

Host Mike Slater asked if it is illegal for Biden to withhold aid on his own discretion, and Cline said it is an “open question.”

“Because you’re talking about defense armaments past approved by Congress, funded by Congress in the bill that he signed. [The] question of whether he has the right to not fund certain directives from Congress, you know, Nixon tried that. Trump has talked about that, whether we need to fund the Department of Education when he wins. If he just says I’m not going to fund the Department of Education that Congress established and passed — I don’t know is that an open question,” he said, explaining that it is “in our best interest, our nation’s best interest, the world’s best interests for Israel to have these offensive weapons so that they can defeat Hamas.”

“Nobody from Hamas should be showing up to these negotiations because they should all be dead,” Cline said.

LISTEN:

“That’s ultimately what we’re after. There should not be any negotiations from Hamas. There should be essentially a surrender — a meeting where we accept their surrender, when Israel accepts their surrender rather, and Hamas is gone,” the congressman said.

“That’s ultimately what we should be talking about not these negotiations about who governs in Gaza and does Hamas really — ultimately, get the hostages back, eliminate Hamas,” he said.

“Those should be the two goals,” Cline added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.