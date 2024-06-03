Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Off on Democrats for Accusing GOP of Worshipping ‘Convicted Felon’ Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went off on Democrats for accusing her and other Republicans of worshipping “convicted felon” former President Donald Trump, making it clear that Jesus is her only savior and pointing to the sheer hypocrisy of the radical left, explaining that they worshipped convicted felon George Floyd, which came with rioting and burning the country down.

Greene made the remarks after Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Monday. During the hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lauded Fauci as a hero, accusing Republicans of treating the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief as a “convicted felon.”

“Well, Dr. Fauci. I want to join my colleague from Florida and apologize that some of our colleagues in the United States House of Representatives seem to want to drag your name through the mud. They’re treating you, Dr. Fauci, like a convicted felon,” Raskin said before bringing Trump into the mix, albeit without uttering his name.

“Actually, you probably wish they were treating you like a convicted felon. They treat convicted felons with love and admiration. Some of them blindly worship convicted felons,” Raskin said of Trump supporters.

Greene defended the remarks she made during Fauci’s testimony — which featured a fiery exchange — while also blasting Raskin’s assertion that Trump supporters are worshipping a “convicted felon.”

“Everything I said is correct. It’s how the American people feel. It’s what we know to be a fact…all the evidence has been proven true. We have Jamie Raskin in there accusing us of worshipping Trump — worshipping a ‘convicted felon,'” she said, using air quotes.

The reporter pointed out that Trump “is a convicted felon,” which teed up Greene for a rebuttal.

“Well, yes, so was George Floyd, and everybody — and you all, too, the media — worshipped George Floyd. Democrats worshipped George Floyd. There were riots burning down the fucking country over George Floyd, and Raskin is in there saying we worship him [Trump],” she said.

“Excuse me, let me correct you — and this is really important — I don’t worship — I worship God. God. And Jesus is my Savior. I don’t worship President Trump, and I’m really sick and tired of the bullshit antics I have to deal with constantly from the Democrats,” the congresswoman said, explaining that it is unfair that Democrats can attack her character “all day long.”

“Whoever was talking last was calling me insane, but, yet, we can’t say, ‘Oh, they’re attacking my character.’ Oh, no. It’s nonstop BS and antics,” she said, telling the reporter that Democrats continue the antics because they “don’t have anything.”

“They’re responsible for the lockdowns, forced vaccinations, kids being forced to stay home, people committing suicides, and all the horrors that this country lived through during COVID,” she said, doubling down on what she said during the hearing.

“Fauci belongs in prison. He should be tried for mass murder. And he should be tried for crimes against humanity. That’s how I feel after that hearing. That’s how the American people feel,” she added.

WATCH:

I’m tired of Democrat antics claiming Republicans worship Donald Trump. I worship God! Democrats are still worshiping Convicted Felon George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/OVNQnZ71vP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 3, 2024

During the hearing, Greene ripped Fauci for his so-called commitment to science, questioning some of the things that happened under his watch, including cruel, taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs, as well as forced masking.

“You know what this committee should be doing? We should be recommending you to be prosecuted. We should be writing a criminal referral because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity,” she said at the end of her line of questioning. “You belong in prison, Dr. Fauci.”

WATCH the entire hearing below: