Trump Campaign Received $141M in Donations in May Despite Guilty Verdict

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised $141 million in May, even after a Manhattan jury convicted the former president.

The Trump campaign revealed in a statement that the $141 million raised was from more than “2 million donations, which came in at an average of $70.27.” Roughly 25 percent of donors in May were also reportedly “brand new to the 2024 campaign.”

Organizations that supported the former president also reportedly raised $150 million in May.

When combined, the Trump campaign and these organizations raised “nearly $300 million” in May, the statement added.

Donations received were described as a “response of support for President Trump while facing the sham Biden trial and verdict that outraged and motivated Americans from every walk of life.”

“We are moved by the outpouring of support for President Donald J. Trump,” Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, senior advisers for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. “The American people saw right through Crooked Joe Biden’s rigged trial, and sent Biden and Democrats a powerful message.”

New: Trump campaign announces a huge haul for the month of May. The campaign, along with the RNC, raised $141 million last month. pic.twitter.com/ebsF2fD6v3 — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) June 3, 2024

LaCivita and Wiles added that the real verdict would be on November 5, when the 2024 presidential election occurs.

“The American people saw the Biden Trials for what they are – a sham attempt to keep President Trump away from voters and confined in a courtroom,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump said in a statement. “It didn’t work because voters understand the clear contrast between President Trump’s record of success and Joe Biden’s failures.”

Trump was convicted on May 30 by the jury in his business records trial. The jury found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree related to payments Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Twenty-four hours after his conviction, the Trump campaign reported raising almost $53 million in donations.