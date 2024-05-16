The lawmakers who are appearing alongside former President Donald Trump as he faces his business records trial in New York are using their soapbox to “call out the egregious abuse of the Constitution,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Several high-profile individuals have appeared alongside Trump as he continues to face his business records trial at the hands of Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

This week, for example, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) joined Trump in court in Manhattan. Other supporters who made appearances are Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Cory Mills (R-FL), Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

While Sen. Johnson does not think he will be among those to tag along in person, he said he appreciates that others have.

“I completely support those that have. I mean, if I was asked on some news program, don’t you see this as an abuse of their power? No. No, we take an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. One of the ways we do that is when we see a grotesque abuse of the Constitution, we speak out,” Johnson said, defending his colleagues.

“We utilize our bully pulpit. We utilize our soapbox, our platform to call out the egregious abuse of the Constitution. The politicization of — the interference of the election — is a travesty of justice,” he said, adding that it “is complete, complete misuse of our justice system.”

“So those members of Congress, Senate, other elected officials that are going, I appreciate the fact they’ve done that,” he added.

