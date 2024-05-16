Radical Anti-Israel Official Resigns from Biden Administration over Gaza

Lily Greenberg Call, a member of the radical anti-Israel group IfNotNow, resigned this week from a high position as the special assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Department of the Interior over U.S. support for Israel against Hamas.

IfNotNow has a history of providing moral support for terrorism. The organization has also participated in many of the radical anti-Israel protests that have taken place over the past few months, including the occupation of an office building that is part of the U.S. Capitol complex. IfNotNow supports Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who are known for their antisemitism and anti-Israel stances. It also targets Jewish institutions for protest.

The Associated Press reported Call’s resignation and emphasized her Jewish identity, but downplayed her ties to IfNotNow, which is an extremist, fringe organization on the margins of the Jewish community.

The Hill reported:

Lily Greenberg Call, a political appointee serving in the Office of the Secretary of Interior, issued her resignation in protest, joining a handful of other mid- to senior-level officials expressing opposition to U.S. support for Israel in the war.

… Call’s resignation follows that of a handful of public departures from the Biden administration in protest of the president’s handling of Israel’s war, but she is the first Jewish official to quit the administration over the matter. In 2022, Call wrote an op-ed in Teen Vogue attacking the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a pro-Israel group.

It is not clear how Call was hired to a high position in the Department of the Interior in the first place.

