Donald Trump on Son Barron: ‘He Does Like Politics’ and ‘Is a Smart One’

Barron Trump “does like politics” and “is a smart one,” former President Donald Trump said during an appearance on a radio show on Friday.

Trump appeared on Kayal and Company on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT and talked about his youngest son, Barron, who is graduating high school in May. The interview comes on the heels of news of the youngest Trump son appearing as a delegate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July.

He will not be alone, either, as Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Boulos, and her husband, Michael Boulos, will serve as at-large delegates for the Florida Republican Party. Trump sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — as well as the latter’s fiancé, former Fox News commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle — are listed as well.

During the interview, Trump confirmed that Barron, who has largely remained out of the spotlight due to his age, is actually into politics.

“He’s seen it. He doesn’t have to hear. He is a smart one. He doesn’t have to hear much. But he’s, he’s a great guy,” he said, adding, “He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy.”

Trump said that Barron has been a “great student” and “does like politics.” Further, Trump said Barron will be going to college, but many of the choices are changing “because you see what’s going on in the last month” referring to the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protests raging at American universities.

RELATED — Insane! Columbia University Protesters Smash Windows, Barricade Themselves Inside Building

Jessica Schwalb via Storyful

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily, Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Lara Trump spoke about her brother-in-law, describing him as “incredibly smart” and warning everyone to “look out,” noting that “nobody” will be safe when he finally bursts onto the scene.

“When you say that he may take over the world one day, I wouldn’t put it past him. He, you know, he’s quiet because he knows that he’s far superior to any of these lunatics out there. He doesn’t need to get in the fray,” she said, describing Barron as a “sleeper.”

“That’s what I call those kind. He’s a sleeper — look out for him. When he bursts on the scene — and one day he will — nobody’s safe. He’s gonna take it over,” she added.