Barron Trump, former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, will not be a delegate at the upcoming Republican National Convention after all due to “prior commitments,” according to the office of former first lady Melania Trump.

Barron Trump was chosen to appear as an at-large delegate at the Republican convention taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July. However, the youngest Trump son, who turned 18 in March, will not be appearing after all.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” according to Melania Trump’s office.

According to reports, Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Boulos, and her husband, Michael Boulos, will serve as at-large delegates for the Florida Republican Party. Trump sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are expected to appear as delegates as well.

The former president spoke about Barron Trump during an appearance on Kayal and Company on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, revealing that his 18-year-old is into politics.

“He’s seen it. He doesn’t have to hear. He is a smart one. He doesn’t have to hear much. But he’s, he’s a great guy,” Trump said, adding, “He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy.”

“And he’s really been a great student,” he continued, adding that Barron likes politics. “And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”

Appearing on Breitbart News Daily, Lara Trump spoke about her brother-in-law, describing him as “incredibly smart.”

“When you say that he may take over the world one day, I wouldn’t put it past him. He, you know, he’s quiet because he knows that he’s far superior to any of these lunatics out there. He doesn’t need to get in the fray,” she said, describing him as a “sleeper.”

“That’s what I call those kind. He’s a sleeper — look out for him. When he bursts on the scene — and one day he will — nobody’s safe. He’s gonna take it over,” she added.