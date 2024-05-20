Watch: Joe Biden Corrects Himself After Falsely Claiming Hostage ‘Being Held by Hamas’ Is ‘Here with Us Today’

President Joe Biden immediately corrected another gaffe during a speech on Monday in which he falsely claimed that an American hostage “being held by Hamas” is now safe.

The president issued his gaffe during a celebration of Jewish heritage at the White House wherein he acknowledged Hersh Goldberg-Polin as being “here with us today” even though he remains held by Hamas.

“My administration is working around the clock to free the remaining hostages, just as we have freed hostages already. And here with us today is Hersh Goldberg-Polin,” Biden said at the rose garden party.

The president immediately corrected himself, saying, “He is not here with us, but he is still being held by Hamas.”

BIDEN (slurring): “And here with us today is Hersh Goldberg-Polin…” He’s actually an American-Israeli still being held hostage by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/bvFCRBcQEL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2024

As the New York Post noted, dual Israeli citizen Goldberg-Polin “is among the five known Americans still held by Hamas terrorists after being kidnapped from southern Israel on Oct. 7.”

“The 23-year-old abductee had one of his hands amputated following his abduction as a result of injuries suffered during the attacks that killed about 1,200 people, including at least 33 Americans,” it wrote.

Hamas even featured Goldberg-Polin in a propaganda video in April.

“Other U.S. citizens still believed to be held by Hamas include Tenafly, NJ, native Edan Alexander, 20, and former New York City resident Omer Neutra, 22, both of whom were serving in the Israeli military at the time of the surprise attack,” it added.

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll showed that Americans overwhelmingly feel that Biden is too old to serve another term.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.