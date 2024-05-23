Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee are opening an investigation into how a pair of Jordanian nationals, who reportedly attempted to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William County, Virginia, this month, ended up in the United States.

Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN), as well as subcommittee chairs Dan Bishop (R-NC), August Pfluger (R-TX), and Clay Higgins (R-LA), sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Defense Department Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray inquiring about the incident.

On May 3, two Jordanian nationals reportedly drove a truck to the main gate of the base despite not having credentialed access. The Jordanian nationals continued driving toward the gate before they were stopped by vehicle barriers operated by officers.

Both suspects were turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. Griff Jenkins and Greg Norman at Fox News Digital have since reported that both Jordanian nationals are illegal aliens.

DHS sources told Fox News Digital that while one of the Jordanian nationals was apprehended at the southern border near San Diego, California, in April and subsequently released into the U.S. interior, the other is supposedly a visa-overstay after initially entering the U.S. on a student visa.

The Potomac Local News reported that at least one of the Jordanian nationals is on the FBI’s “Terror Watch List” though this has not been confirmed by federal agencies.

“The Committee is concerned about the Department of Homeland Security’s pattern of releasing suspected terrorists at the U.S. southwest border and the resulting national security risks, including threats to U.S. military installations and critical infrastructure,” the Republicans wrote:

Since President Biden took office, U.S. Border Patrol has encountered at least 351 illegal aliens on the Terrorist Screening Dataset, entering the United States between ports of entry. [Emphasis added] Of those encounters, public reporting indicates at least eight individuals were “accidentally” released from Customs and Border Protection or ICE custody, some of whom went on to commit heinous crimes against U.S. citizens. At least one of the individuals who attempted to force his way onto MCB Quantico on May 3, 2024, seemingly reflects another case of these accidental releases.

[Emphasis added]

The Republicans are asking for a slew of information regarding the federal government’s handling of the incident and how the Jordanian nationals ended up in the U.S., including:

All documents and communications, including but not limited to, e-mails, text messages, internal memoranda, and guidance, between or among all or some officials from the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation referring or relating to the May 3, 2024 incident at Marine Corps Base Quantico, from May 3, 2024, to the present; Documents sufficient to identify the names and countries of origin of the occupants of the truck used in the attempt to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico on May 3, 2024; Copies of the complete and most current copy of the alien file, including Form I-213, Record of Deportable/Inadmissible Alien, for all individuals who attempted to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico on May 3, 2024; A document sufficient to show all derogatory information in the Terrorist Screening Data Set associated with any individual who attempted to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico on May 3, 2024; Any and all documents, including ICE officer and prosecutor notes contained in Enforcement Removal Operations’ Eagle Database, referring or relating to any individual who attempted to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico on May 3, 2024.

The Republicans are asking for DHS, the Defense Department, and the FBI to provide the information listed above by June 6.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.