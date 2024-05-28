Robert De Niro: Donald Trump Victory Means U.S. ‘Government Will Perish from the Earth’

Actor Robert De Niro suggested that if former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, the United States “government will perish from the earth” and that Trump would “never leave” office.

“Under Trump, this kind of government will perish from the earth,” De Niro said from a press conference held by the Biden campaign outside of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse as closing arguments were happening in Trump’s business records trial, before jury deliberations. “I don’t mean to scare you. No, no, wait, maybe I do mean to scare you.”

Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in relation to payments made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

President Joe Biden has, for the most part, remained silent on Trump’s business records trial.

On Tuesday morning, the Biden-Harris campaign released an announcement that it would be holding a press conference outside of the courthouse.

De Niro continued to say that if Trump made a return to the White House, Americans could “kiss” their “freedoms goodbye.”

“And elections? Forget about it. That’s over. That’s done,” De Niro added. “If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave. He will never leave.”

De Niro has been a staunch opponent of the former president. In a recent interview with ABC’s The View, he said Trump and his supporters were filled with “anger and hate.”

In April, De Niro attended a state dinner at the White House for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Other guests at the event included former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.