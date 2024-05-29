Report: Democrat PAC Plans $100M Abortion Blitz to Take House in November

Democrats’ House Majority PAC is planning to dump $100 million into advertising about killing unborn babies via abortion in an effort to energize voters and retake the House in November.

“The Reproductive Freedom Accountability Fund” will spend funds on swing districts throughout the United States, the Hill reported on Wednesday, citing a memo. The PAC said the money will go toward increasing voter outreach in key House races in which there are no competitive presidential or Senate primaries.

The super PAC said it is emphasizing abortion after having some success in the 2022 midterms and staving off an “anticipated red wave,” according to the report. Democrats plan to tell voters that the threat to abortion is even greater in 2024.

The memo reportedly reads:

In the fight to win the majority in 2024, HMP [House Majority PAC] will create a stark contrast for voters: Democrats are working to grow the economy and lower costs for American families while Republicans are obsessed with banning abortion and ripping away American freedoms. The GOP’s inability to see that the majority of Americans disagree with their attempts to rip away rights will be advantageous to Democrats.

Eighty-five million dollars will go to paid messaging in very pro-abortion areas, including Denver, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, and New York City, according to the report.

Another $10 million will go toward advertising, canvassing, texting, voter registration, and mobilization campaigns in places like New York, Oregon, and California, “where there are a number of races that could help determine the House majority,” according to the report.

“Democrats have leaned in on abortion nationwide as they seek to rev up a base that’s appeared apathetic about a Biden-Trump rematch and frustrated with the Biden administration’s handling of the economy and the Israel-Hamas war,” the report notes.

Republicans currently hold a very narrow 217-213 majority in the House, and five seats are vacant.

