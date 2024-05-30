Former President Donald Trump announced a press conference on Thursday shortly after a New York jury returned a verdict finding him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The press conference will take place on Friday morning at 11 a.m. in the Trump Tower atrium in New York City, he said.

“PRESS CONFERENCE TOMORROW MORNING AT 11:00 A.M. TRUMP TOWER ATRIUM. MAGA2024!” the 45th president said in a post to Truth Social.

Trump announces a press conference tomorrow morning at Trump Tower: pic.twitter.com/fn3TaGwSqD — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) May 30, 2024

“VICTORY ON NOVEMBER 5TH. SAVE AMERICA!!!” Trump said in a separate post following the verdict.

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records — normally a misdemeanor, for which the statute of limitations had already expired, Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported.

“District Attorney Alvin Bragg prosecuted the case as a felony by asserting that the alleged falsification of business records was done to cover up a federal crime. Trump has not been convicted of such a crime, and the prosecutors did not specify what crime was committed, nor did it have to prove the elements thereof,” Pollak wrote.

He continued:

The former president has maintained throughout the trial that it was a form of election interference, a rigged trial in which Judge Juan Merchan had been hand-picked despite (or because of) his many political conflicts. Regardless, there is almost no scenario in which a victory by President Joe Biden would be seen as legitimate, given the unprecedented trial and potential jailing of his political opponent.

Trump is expected to be sentenced in New York on July 11, which is four days before the Republican National Convention is set to begin. The convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where delegates are to cast their votes for Trump as the presidential nominee.