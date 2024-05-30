Report: Soros-Backed Philadelphia DA Reducing Charges Against Immigrants to Protect Them from Deportation

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D), who is linked to billionaire George Soros, is reducing criminal charges against immigrants to shield them from deportation, an investigation from the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) alleges.

The investigation looked at Krasner’s creation of the Immigration Counsel, which provides defense services to immigrants facing criminal prosecution by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office — paid for by the city’s taxpayers.

As a result, Krasner’s office “is reducing charges, no matter what crimes an alien defendant has committed, in order to shield foreign nationals from being placed in removal proceedings before the United States Immigration Court,” the investigation alleges:

This kind of favoritism undermines the criminal justice system, which should apply equally to everyone, regardless of age, race, religion, income, social position or immigration status. It also unlawfully intrudes on the federal government’s authority to enforce the Immigration and Nationality Act and administer the nation’s borders. [Emphasis added]

IRLI Executive Director Dale Wilcox called Krasner’s actions “outrageous.”

“He is directly contradicting the purpose of a district attorney — to prosecute crimes — and using his office to help immigration violators evade the law,” Wilcox said. “Krasner’s lenient approach to law enforcement has caused enough damage to Philadelphia. The last thing the city needs is to keep criminal aliens there who may have earned deportation.”

Typically, when immigrants are arrested or convicted of crimes, they can become eligible for deportation from the U.S. Sanctuary cities, like Philadelphia, hope to impede that process by ensuring criminal immigrants are never turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation.

The investigation suggests that Krasner’s Immigration Counsel guarantees that immigrants facing prosecution have charges against them reduced to avoid deportation.

“It is utterly shocking that any DA’s office in the United States would pursue these kinds of irresponsible policies,” IRLI’s Matt O’Brien said. “Essentially, DA Krasner is rewarding foreign nationals for committing crimes in the United States.”

Krasner, elected in 2017, raked in nearly $1.7 million from a Soros-linked group, the Philadelphia Justice and Public Safety PAC, and is among many Soros-backed district attorneys to implement a policy that helps criminal immigrants evade deportation.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón (D), Cook County District Attorney Kimberly Foxx (D), Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton (D), Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt (D) have all imposed nearly identical policies to Krasner’s.

In recent years, Soros has spent more than $40 million to get far-left district attorneys elected across the U.S. As of 2023, Soros-backed district attorneys represented at least 20 percent of Americans.

