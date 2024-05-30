The verdict in former President Donald Trump’s business records trial in Manhattan was the “culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement on Thursday following the Manhattan jury finding him guilty on all 34 counts.

“Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“That this case—involving alleged misdemeanor business records violations from nearly a decade ago—was even brought is a testament to the political debasement of the justice system in places like New York City,” he said, slamming leftist district attorney Alvin Bragg.

“This is especially true considering this same district attorney routinely excuses criminal conduct in a way that has endangered law-abiding citizens in his jurisdiction,” the governor continued, noting that this case would have never been brought if the defendant was someone other than Trump.

“It is often said that no one is above the law, but it is also true that no one is below the law. If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict,” he said, adding, “In America, the rule of law should be applied in a dispassionate, even-handed manner, not become captive to the political agenda of some kangaroo court.”

Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump. That… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 30, 2024

Trump delivered a brief statement following the verdict, making it clear that the real verdict will be on Election Day.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump reacts to the Manhattan jury's guilty verdict: "The real verdict will be November 5th by the people." "The whole country is being rigged right now. This is being done by the Biden Administration in order to hurt or wound a political opponent." "We'll… pic.twitter.com/fhsRrnd1zE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2024

This story is developing.

Follow Breitbart News’s livewire here.