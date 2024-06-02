UFC Fighter Kevin Holland Shakes Trump’s Hand Immediately After Win

UFC fighter Kevin Holland went over to shake former President Donald Trump’s hand after winning his match against his middleweight opponent Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Trump campaign National press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a video on X of Holland shaking hands with Trump after winning his match at the UFC 302 mixed martial arts fight in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday evening.

Kevin Holland gets the W and immediately shakes hands with President Trump pic.twitter.com/iHjhRMPsEb — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) June 2, 2024

Holland was reported to have broken Oleksiejczuk’s arm during the match and won by submission.

The win came in the “first round with Holland getting a technical submission win due to the broken arm stopping the fight,” according to the MMA Fighting website.

UFC fighter Sean Strickland was also seen celebrating his win with Trump and taking a photo with the former president.

“President Trump, you’re the man, bro,” Strickland said. “It is a damn travesty what they’re doing to you. I’ll be donating to you, my man. Let’s get it done.”

Sean Strickland celebrates his win with Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/I969EGSvWS — Charging… (@RedPillSayian) June 2, 2024

When Trump arrived at the event, he was met with a “thunderous applause” from the crowd inside the arena, days after he was convicted by a Manhattan jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree related to payments made to adult entertainment star, Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 presidential election.

The crowd at the event could also be heard chanting, “F**k Joe Biden,” and “We Love Trump,” during the match moments after the former president had entered the arena and received a standing ovation.