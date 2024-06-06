Five Takeaways from Fourth Day of Hunter Biden’s Gun Trial

Hunter Biden’s gun trial uncovered several more explosive pieces of information in the fourth day of proceedings.

The trial is expected to last about a total of two weeks exposing damming information about the dysfunctional Biden family.

The trial is set to resume at 9:00 a.m. Friday with two remaining defense witnesses: an FBI chemist and a DEA drug expert. The prosecution is then expected to rest. The defense has not decided whether Hunter will take the stand, according to CNN.

Day four of trial uncovered the following:

Hunter Biden’s missing revolver disappeared after Hallie Biden tossed it in a dumpster behind a Wilmington, Delaware, grocer in 2018, she testified. Hallie is Hunter’s ex and widow of his brother. Prosecutors asked Hallie how Hunter found out about the missing gun. “I did not tell him,” Hallie replied, according to court reporters. “I was just going to pretend like it wasn’t me.” An 80-year-old man told the jury he found Hunter’s gun in the dumpster. A state trooper confirmed the gun was in the man’s possession. Hallie testified about Hunter’s text messages. One in particular, from October 13, 2018, appeared important to the prosecution. It was about a “dealer named Mookie” in Wilmington. A second message from October 14 was also shown to the jury. In it, Hunter wrote, “I was sleeping on a car smoking crack,” court reporters noted. The texts are the “clearest pieces of evidence” against Hunter, NBC reported. They show Hunter used drugs in October, the month of the incident, prosecutors say. The prosecution revealed it does not have access to the entire contents of Hunter’s laptop,’ NBC News reported: “After the laptop was seized by investigators, the data went through a filter team to preserve any privilege issues… Because any privilege would belong to Hunter Biden, the defense was provided with the complete hard drive image, which means it has more evidence from the laptop that prosecutors don’t have.”

Notable mention:

Judge Noreika slammed the defense for asking to admit unseen text messages during Hallie’s testimony.

Read revelations from days one and two of the trial here and day three here.

Hunter is charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Hunter used crack when he purchased the firearm, according to a wide variety of photos from the time on his abandoned laptop, and the gun was found discarded in a public trash can next to a school. The Secret Service allegedly intervened in the investigation of that incident.

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

