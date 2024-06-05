Seven Takeaways from Third Day of Hunter Biden’s Gun Trial

Hunter Biden’s gun trial uncovered seven more explosive pieces of information in the third day of proceedings.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks with many witnesses and will likely expose more damming information about the dysfunctional Biden family. The trial is set to resume at 9:00 a.m. Thursday with the former gun clerk on the stand.

Day three of trial uncovered the following:

No tampering occurred with Hunter’s laptop, witness Erika Jensen, an FBI agent, told the jury, debunking longstanding claims by Hunter’s associates that the laptop’s data was subject to “hacking” and “manipulation.” Ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, characterized Hunter as “angry” and “short-tempered.” President Joe Biden reportedly is having trouble focusing on work because he is obsessing and worrying about his son’s gun trial in Delaware. Hunter smoked crack “every 20 minutes or so,” ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan testified about their rampant drug use during their two year relationship from 2017 to 2018, the year of the gun incident in the timeframe that the Biden family made millions from foreign business deals. Kestan testified she helped Hunter buy drugs. The jury appeared to struggle to remain attentive at times. Hunter’s missing revolver appeared at trial after six years, when the FBI got involved in the case of a missing firearm tossed in a Delaware dumpster.

Honorable mention:

The defense’s strategy might be to obtain “jury nullification,” according to scholar Jonathan Turley and Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Read revelations from days one and two of the trial here.

Hunter is charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Hunter used crack when he purchased the firearm, according to a wide variety of photos from the time on his abandoned laptop, and the gun was found discarded in a public trash can next to a school. The Secret Service allegedly intervened in the investigation of that incident.

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

