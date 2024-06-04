Nine Takeaways from First Days of Hunter Biden’s Gun Trial

Hunter Biden’s gun trial uncovered nine explosive pieces of information in the first two days of proceedings.
The trial is expected to last about two weeks with many witnesses and will likely expose more damming information about the dysfunctional Biden family. The trial is set to resume at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Two days of trial uncovered the following:
- The defense will try to convince the jury that Hunter did not “knowingly” commit wrongdoing, as prosecutors say, in order to frame Hunter as a victim of drug addiction.
- The defense’s strategy might be to obtain jury nullification.
- The DOJ will frame their prosecution as “no one is above the law” and that “it doesn’t matter who you are or what your name is.”
- The jury is split evenly between men and women, but all three alternates are women.
- Many jurors seated in the case said they have family members who experienced drug abuse.
- The FBI confirmed Hunter’s laptop is real.
- President Joe Biden reportedly intends to have a phone conversation with Hunter Biden every day during the trial.
- Biden family members and associates will likely be in court every day where the jury can see them.
- Hallie Biden, the ex of Hunter Biden and widow of his brother, will testify about her use of crack with Hunter.
Honorable mention:
- Melissa Cohen-Biden, Hunter’s wife, verbally assaulted not-for-profit Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler amid proceedings.
Hunter is charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.
Hunter used crack when he purchased the firearm, according to a wide variety of photos from the time on his abandoned laptop, and the gun was found discarded in a public trash can next to a school. The Secret Service allegedly intervened in the investigation of that incident.
The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
