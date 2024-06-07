Prosecution Rests in Hunter Biden Gun Trial 

The prosecution rested on Friday in Hunter Biden’s gun trial with the defense now scheduled to bring witnesses to the stand. The trial will likely conclude next week.

Witnesses who took the stand include:

FBI agent Erika Jensen

Kathleen Buhle, Hunter’s ex wife

Zoe Kestan, Hunter’s ex girlfriend

Gordon Cleveland, a gun store clerk

Hallie Biden, Hunter’s ex and widow of brother

Joshua Marley, a police officer

Millard Greer, a former Delaware state trooper

Edward Banner, the 80-year-old man who found Hunter’s gun

FBI chemist Jason Brewer

DEA drug expert Jason Brewer

The prosecution presented significant evidence against Hunter, whose legal defense could be hoping for jury nullification, experts warned this week.

Hunter is charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Hunter used crack when he purchased the firearm, according to a wide variety of photos from the time on his abandoned laptop, and the gun was found discarded in a public trash can next to a school. The Secret Service allegedly intervened in the investigation of that incident.

Another wild day in court: https://t.co/Ebx1pCFfLA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 6, 2024

If convicted on all counts, Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 of files, court filings say.

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.