‘Betrayed Beyond Words’: Elie Wiesel’s Son Slams NAACP over Call to End U.S. Military Support for Israel

Elisha Wiesel, son of famed Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, slammed the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) over its recent call for the U.S. government to end its military support for Israel.

In a poignant and impassioned post that went viral Friday, Elie Wiesel’s only child recounted his family’s history and the strong bond they shared with both the civil rights movement and the state of Israel.

“My mother came to the US in the early 50s, after having been a refugee across Europe who narrowly avoided the Nazi death camps,” Wiesel wrote. “She was a passionate Zionist, and upon seeing the racism that existed in the Jim Crow era, she quickly became a card-carrying NAACP member and began regularly attending civil rights protests.”

My mother came to the US in the early 50s, after having been a refugee across Europe who narrowly avoided the Nazi death camps. She was a passionate Zionist, and upon seeing the racism that existed in the Jim Crow era, she quickly became a card-carrying NAACP member and began… pic.twitter.com/F7KzGg2aw1 — Elisha Wiesel (@ElishaWiesel) June 7, 2024

Wiesel explained that his family’s deep connection to the NAACP and the civil rights movement made the human rights organization’s recent stance all the more painful.

“Our family is betrayed beyond words that the NAACP is asking the United States government to end its military support for Israel,” he lamented. “The Jewish people are fighting for our lives against an enemy that has raped, butchered and murdered our family members, and has announced its intention to do so again and again.”

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims – Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023

Wiesel concluded his post with a powerful condemnation.

“Shame, shame, shame on you @NAACP,” he wrote.

Wiesel’s post has garnered widespread attention, having amassed over two million views as of Monday afternoon.

On Thursday, the NAACP called on President Joe Biden to “indefinitely” halt the shipment of weapons and artillery to Israel in its battle against Hamas, the U.S.-designated Islamic terror group that has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007 and perpetrated the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history on October 7 of last year.

"It is one thing to call for a ceasefire, it is another to take the measures necessary to work towards liberation for all." —@DerrickNAACP, President and CEO Read our full statement: https://t.co/PQSOBTaLKJ pic.twitter.com/m0HqWwOvC4 — NAACP (@NAACP) June 6, 2024

“The NAACP calls on President Biden to draw the red line and indefinitely end the shipment of weapons and artillery to the state of Israel and other states that supply weapons to Hamas and other terrorist organizations,” insisted NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement. “It is imperative that the violence that has claimed so many civilian lives, immediately stop.”

The NAACP’s call to end U.S. military support for the Jewish state amid heightened tensions with Hamas has sparked controversy, particularly among those who view Israel as a crucial ally and a vital partner in combating terrorism.

The matter comes as progressive and left-wing figures and organizations are increasingly critical of Israel and more sympathetic to Palestinians and Hamas.

As Breitbart News reported, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters — some openly supporting Hamas and other terror groups — surrounded the White House on Saturday, vandalizing a statue and assaulting a U.S. Park Police officer who tried to protect it.

The Statue on the White House’s North Lawn of Jean-Baptiste Rochambeau, a French General who was Instrumental in the Continental Army’s Success during the American Revolution has been Defaced and covered in Graffiti by Pro-Hamas Demonstrators, with a Lone U.S. Parks Service… pic.twitter.com/34cIZd0vKu — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 8, 2024

According to world-renowned military historian and professor Dr. Victor Davis Hanson, the Iranian proxy terrorist group Hamas relies on “useful Western idiots” to support the Palestinian cause, which has “fused with the leftwing DEI industry.”

In addition, he argues, pro-Palestinian protests and support for Hamas in the U.S. have alienated many Americans and will all but ensure the election of a tough conservative president later this year.

In December, Wiesel revealed how pro-Hamas supporters harassed him for proudly wearing an Israeli flag.

Video of the Penn Station incident. 500 Hamas supporters shouting slogans surrounded us. I put on an Israeli flag I carry with me. The cowards hid behind their masks. NYPD insisted I remove the flag as situation was getting dangerous. pic.twitter.com/mr9Hb0k87Z — Elisha Wiesel (@ElishaWiesel) December 18, 2023

In November, he warned how hatred that begins with antisemitism ultimately threatens the entire world, echoing his father’s experiences and teachings.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.