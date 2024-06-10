Not a single one of the signatories of the infamous spy letter that called reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop “Russian disinformation” ahead of the 2020 election has retracted their made-up claim, according to a report.

The signatories, numbering 51 in total, apparently knew the claim was false at the time, because the FBI was in possession of Hunter’s laptop. Current Secretary of State Antony Blinken allegedly coordinated the story for political purposes.

WATCH — Emma-Jo Morris: FBI ‘Well Aware’ of Hunter Biden Laptop Before Story Broke

House Judiciary Committee

FBI agent Erika Jensen, a witness in Hunter’s gun trial, told the court last week the laptop was real and “no” tampering occurred with the machine. Jensen’s testimony debunked claims that the laptop’s data was subjected to “hacking” and “manipulation,” or was somehow a Russian disinformation plot to help former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Shortly after Breitbart News’ Emma-Jo Morris, formerly of the New York Post, first reported the “laptop from hell” story in October 2020, CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand wrote the infamous and now discredited Politico story that used “dozens of former intel officials” to push a false and misleading narrative about the origins of Hunter’s laptop.

President Joe Biden cited the story during a presidential debate with Trump to discredit the contents of the laptop. The story had reportedly been planted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken for Biden to use during the event.