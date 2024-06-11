Exclusive — Sen. Roger Marshall: Biden Essentially ‘Working with Organized Crime’ via Border Policies

President Joe Biden is essentially “working with organized crime” via his border policies, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Marshall about Biden’s immigration executive order, and Marshall said it is “too little too late.”

“There’s more holes in this thing than Swiss cheese. And I actually think he’s greasing the skids for the cartel. It’s almost like he’s complicit in working with the cartel now to get more people over here. He is drawing this up. So you’re a cartel member. You can say we can do this, we can do that. Can you imagine telling everybody we’ve got 2,500 spots today?” he asked.

“We’ve sold 2,000 of them. What’s the bid? Why do I have for my next bid for the next 500? So you know, Joe Biden really is complicit. He’s working with organized crime, the President of the United States. This will make no dent in the situation down there,” he said.

“These people who come via safe mobility offices, do they count toward the 2,500 limit in Joe Biden’s executive order?” Slater asked, to which Marshall said this is like “voter registration” for Democrats.

“Think of this as voter registration for Joe Biden. He’s down in South America, Central America recruiting people to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrats. We’re seeing these illegal aliens vote already here in D.C. as well as several states. But no, that’s the thing. If you look at the fine print of Joe Biden’s executive order, it’s 2,500 between legal ports of entry,” he said, meaning those coming by other means will not count toward that supposed limit.

“I really think even if you came on between the ports, if you’ve done the CBP One app, or if you’ve done the mobility or whatever they’re calling stations, then no that does not count at all. And again, so Joe Biden is just greasing the skids,” he said.

“At the end of the day, you know, he doesn’t even touch the probation issue which is accounted for two million illegals crossing the border. There’s two million got-aways here. I don’t see how this makes a dent at all,” Marshall added.

“I still think, even they follow this executive order … they still end up with two million people crossing the border every year and maybe more than that,” the senator said, explaining that Biden is doing it because of the polling.

“He sees that this is a political action. It’s not an executive action. It’s a political action. He sees he’s underwater, two to one on this issue. Maybe even worse than. … Americans are tired of the crime, the human trafficking. … We’re tired of seeing a Kansan die every day from fentanyl poisoning. The United States is tired of seeing 200 or 300 people dying every day from fentanyl poisoning. We’re sick and tired, and we’re not going to take it anymore. So, he sees the polling,” the senator said, describing Biden as in “panic mode.”

