Former President Donald Trump shared his second-ever TikTok on Wednesday, which featured YouTube star Logan Paul ahead of the release of Paul’s podcast interview with the former president.

In the TikTok, shared by the former president, Paul and Trump can be seen facing off and appearing to have serious faces, before they both break into laughter and briefly embrace each other. A person in the background can be seen holding a gold wrestling belt with the word, “Champion,” written in blue.

Sources close to the matter informed TMZ Sports that Paul had interviewed Trump on Tuesday for an episode on his podcast, Impaulsive, after Trump’s team reached out requesting to sit down for an interview. The podcast episode, featuring the former president, will reportedly be released Thursday.

Paul also teased the release of the upcoming podcast in a post on X, by sharing a photo of him and Trump standing together as they can be seen each holding a side of the wrestling belt.

“Podcast drops tomorrow,” Paul teased in his post.

United States Champion United States President @realDonaldTrump Podcast drops tomorrow @impaulsive pic.twitter.com/h9X1sKMfiu — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 12, 2024

Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that Paul has also reached out to President Joe Biden and his team to set up an interview to get both sides regarding the upcoming presidential election.

At the end of May, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first-degree concerning payments made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Since Trump’s conviction, he has attended the UFC 302, where he was greeted with thunderous applause from the crowd and has campaigned in California. While in Newport Beach, California Trump was greeted by crowds of Trump supporters and boaters. Trump also held a fundraiser at the home of entrepreneur David Sacks in Silicon Valley and raised $12 million.

Most recently, Trump held a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.