President Joe Biden is seen more favorably by a majority of foreign nations, who also have more confidence in his ability to handle world affairs compared to former President Donald Trump.

A poll conducted by the Pew Research Center found that out of 34 nations that were surveyed, a median of 43 percent have higher confidence that Biden will “do the right thing regarding world affairs,” while only 28 percent have confidence that Trump will do the right thing concerning world affairs.

Countries such as Sweden, Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands had the highest difference between Biden and Trump.

Sweden had 63 percent confidence in Biden, compared to 14 percent who expressed confidence in Trump, signifying a 49 percent difference. In Germany, 63 percent expressed confidence in Biden, while 15 percent expressed confidence in Trump, a 48 percent difference. In Poland, 70 percent of people expressed confidence in Biden, while 28 percent expressed confidence in Trump, signifying a 42 percent difference.

In countries such as Ghana, Greece, Nigeria, Israel, Malaysia, and India, there is a less than 10 percent difference in the confidence in Biden and Trump regarding their handling of world affairs.

Sixty-one percent of people in Ghana expressed more confidence in Biden, while 57 percent expressed more confidence in Trump, signifying a four percent difference. In Greece, 34 percent expressed more confidence in Biden, while 30 percent expressed more confidence in Trump, a four percent difference. In Israel, 57 percent expressed confidence in Biden, while 54 percent expressed confidence in Trump, a three percent difference.

Countries such as Hungary and Tunisia, however, expressed more confidence in Trump than Biden. In Tunisia, 17 percent expressed more confidence in Trump, while seven percent expressed confidence in Biden. In Hungary, 37 percent expressed confidence in Trump, while 24 percent expressed more confidence in Biden.

When asked about their views on Biden’s policies regarding the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Hamas, and Russia and Ukraine, a majority of people expressed disapproval.

Fifty percent of people expressed disapproval regarding Biden’s handling of the war between Russia and Ukraine, while 39 percent approved. Fifty-seven percent of people expressed disapproval at Biden’s handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, while 31 percent expressed approval.

When it came to climate change, 44 percent disapproved, while 43 percent approved. On the subject of Biden’s handling of global economic problems, 44 percent disapproved, while 43 percent approved. Forty-five percent disapproved of Biden’s handling of China, while 39 percent approved.

During an interview with Time magazine, Biden claimed that during international meetings, world leaders will pull him “aside” afterward and tell him that Trump “can’t win” and that Biden “can’t let him win.”