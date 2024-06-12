Radicals Plot to ‘Shut Down DC’ When Netanyahu Addresses Congress

A far-left organization in New York City that has been at the forefront of anti-Israel protests has vowed to “shut down DC” when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to speak before Congress.

Netanyahu will be speaking before a joint meeting of Congress on July 24. The People’s Forum wrote in a post on X on Wednesday that the group would be shutting down Washington, DC, when Netanyahu arrives and would “issue a notice of a citizen’s arrest.”

“The people charge Benjamin Netanyahu with genocide,” the group wrote. “When the car criminal comes to Washington DC on July 24, we will SHUT DOWN DC and issue a notice of a citizen’s arrest.”

“The people of the world stand with Palestine and against the genocide committed by Israel with the full agreement of the United States,” the group continued. “Join us in forming a Red Line Against genocide around the Capitol building!”

Netanyahu was invited by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to “address a Joint Meeting of Congress.”

“Last year, Congress was proud to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Washington to celebrate 75 years of friendship and partnership between our two democracies,” the joint letter signed by Johnson, McConnell, Schumer, and Jeffries began. “Less than three months later, the horrific attacks of October 7th shocked the world and forced your nation into a fight for its very existence. We join the State of Israel in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability.”

The letter continued: “For this reason, on behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, we would like to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress.”

In response, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that he would “not attend” Netanyahu’s speech and labeled him a “war criminal.”

Prior to the invitation for Netanyahu to speak before Congress, the International Criminal Court (ICC) had announced that it was seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders.

“Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel should be arrested for war crimes and crimes against humanity,” the People’s Forum added. “In fact, the International Criminal Court has requested arrest warrants for him and Yoav Gallant, the Minister of Defence of Israel. We won’t let a war criminal walk the streets of DC.”

In response to the ICC’s request for arrest warrants, President Joe Biden stated that Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas is not genocide.

Biden and his administration have received criticism over their handling of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, murdering 1,200 people and taking more than 250 people hostage.

“If Biden and the whole administration refuse to draw a real red line against genocide, WE WILL! We are the red line!” the group added.