An illegal alien is now accused of causing a vehicle crash in Shelby Township, Michigan that killed 88-year-old Nancy Richmond, a mother of three and grandmother of seven, and her daughter, 63-year-old Crystal Brunn, a mother of two and grandmother of five.

Jose Medina-Hernandez, a 33-year-old illegal alien, has been charged with two counts of a traffic violation resulting in the deaths of Nancy Richmond and Crystal Brunn.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Medina-Hernandez was driving a box truck on June 6 in Shelby Township when he rear-ended a Buick Verano that Richmond and Brunn were driving. Two additional vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both Richmond and Brunn died on June 6 as a result of the crash.

Richmond is described in her obituary as loving “sewing and quilting.” She leaves behind her remaining two children, Vicki Johnson and Ronald Richmond, along with seven grandchildren.

Brunn is described as loving “her time with her grandchildren” as well as “traveling and living her best life since retirement.” Brunn leaves behind her two children, Brandon Brunn and Matthew Brunn, and five grandchildren.

Local media reports reveal that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Medina-Hernandez, requesting custody of him if he is released from jail at any time.

State Sen. Joseph Bellino (R-16) has since sent a letter to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) asking her to provide information as to how Medina-Hernandez was reportedly able to secure a driver’s license despite being an illegal alien.

“Michigan law requires an individual be ‘legally present’ to be issued a standard driver’s license, and even more stringent background checks are required for a commercial driver’s license,” Bellino said in a statement. “It’s extremely alarming to think Secretary Benson may be unlawfully issuing licenses to illegal immigrants.”

Medina-Hernandez remains in Macomb County custody on a $250,000 bond.

