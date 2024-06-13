Report: Hunter Biden Expected to Appeal Gun Conviction 

Hunter Biden is expected to appeal his gun conviction, people in his orbit and legal experts told the New York Times.

A successful appeal would be “an uphill climb,” according to the outlet, but Hunter can still file the appeal once the judge sentences him in the coming weeks.

Hunter’s gun trial judge, Maryellen Noreika, recently delivered a one-year sentence to a defendant in a similar gun case. The defense asked for a six-month sentence, but Noreika gave him one year. The White House was silent Wednesday on whether President Joe Biden would commute his son’s sentence.

Hunter would likely base his appeal on the following bases, the Times reported:

Mr. Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell has also signaled that any appeal would be based on the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in 2022 that vastly expanded gun rights, a ruling that spawned legal challenges to the part of the federal firearms form at the center of the Biden case. In Mr. Biden’s case, it included a question asking buyers about their drug use. …

That Hunter Biden, 54, would base an appeal on a Supreme Court decision that his father has described as an affront to “common sense and the Constitution” is perhaps the crowning paradox in a case replete with complexities. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen paved the way for potential challenges to other gun laws, including those that deny firearms to people addicted to drugs. One of the biggest tests of the scope of that decision unfolded in New Orleans, in February 2023, when a conservative appeals court panel struck down part of a federal law that prohibited people under domestic violence restraining orders from owning firearms. The Supreme Court will soon decide whether to uphold or reverse that decision. Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said Tuesday after the conviction that legal challenges to the jury’s verdict would be pursued. “We respect the jury process, and, as we have done throughout this case, we will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter,” he said in a statement.

Hunter also faces tax charges in California. That trial is set for September 2024.

The government does not appear ready to “cut a deal” with Hunter to avoid a second trial, people close to Hunter told the Times. A deal is still possible, however, the report noted.