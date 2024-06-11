Convicted Felon Hunter Biden ‘Disappointed’ About Guilty Verdict

Convicted felon Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, said he was “disappointed” that a jury held him accountable for gun violations.

“I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome,” he said in a statement after the verdict.

“Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” he said.

His lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said he was “naturally disappointed” but respected the outcome.

“We respect the jury process, and, as we have done throughout this case, we will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter,” Lowell said in a statement.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement following the guilty conviction that the guilty verdict is a distraction from “the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family.”

Several witnesses testified during the trial that Hunter used drugs in 2018, which was when he worked on foreign business deals with his family members, such as with his uncle, James Biden, who attended the trial on Monday.

Biden family members and Biden business-linked entities received more than $15 million from individuals in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, and China, according to a House impeachment inquiry.

One of the biggest deals came when Biden family members accepted money from CEFC China Energy Co., an organization with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The House Oversight Committee revealed in 2023 that CEFC controlled State Energy HK Limited, a company linked to $1.3 million collective payments to the Biden family members.

Through the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports (SARs), the committee also discovered a Biden associate, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

More details about some of the Biden family deals are here, here, here, here, and here.

Hunter still faces tax charges in California related to the Biden family business. The trial is set for September.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.