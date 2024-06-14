Exclusive — Katy Faust: Women Returning to ‘Trad’ Because ‘the World Has Gone Nuts’; Jesus Is the ‘Root’

Women are returning to traditional values because “the world has gone nuts,” and women getting back to their roots is all about first focusing on Jesus Christ, Katy Faust, founder and president of the global children’s rights nonprofit Them Before Us, told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit (YWLS).

Faust was a featured speaker at YWLS, which took place in San Antonio, Texas, June 7-9, 2024. The event’s theme centered around women getting back to their “roots.” When asked what that means to her, Faust immediately pointed to faith in Jesus as the cornerstone of everything else.

“Who is Christ? That is the root like, honestly. What is the nature of God? What is the nature of man? What is the problem in the world? What’s the solution to the problem? You answer those questions. That is the root of everything, and the answer is to be found in Christ and who God is in terms of made in the image of God — male and female, He created you. So you begin with that. First you begin with that. That is the “root” root,” Faust emphasized, explaining that once that is acknowledged, an individual can then turn and ask the Lord what He wants from them because individuals all have things they were called to do in this life.

“There are things that we’re all called to. We’re all called to have a relationship with Christ. We’re called to follow Him, but then He’s going to take our distinctives, right? Whether it is our passions, maybe even our failures, and then use those to create something new through you. So figure out what that is. That’s going to happen through a combination of knowing the Word of God and training yourself to hear His voice so he can tell you exactly where to go and when. So to me, that is the root, root like go back to the foundations of who you are. Who is God? Who did He make you to be, and what does He want for you,” she said.

All the while, women are increasingly embracing or longing for the opportunity to go back to “trad” — the “traditional” lifestyle of taking care of their families and tweaking their priorities, perhaps as a backlash against feminism.

“I just think that the world has gone nuts and, like, it’s ludicrous, the kind of arguments, ideas that are going to that are foisted upon our kids. It’s ludicrous,” Faust explained.

“The reality is that the world that is connected to reality, and I would say that is reflected in the Christian worldview and the conservative worldview, right, it is the most connected to the most aligned with natural reality. And I love the kind of feminine feminist behavior, in terms of distinctly feminine behavior that has emerged as a result of that,” she said of women returning to “trad,” noting that the younger generation has “grown up ravaged by family breakdown, and they don’t have any illusions about the kind of pain and loss that’s involved in no-fault divorce or single motherhood, and they long for something else.”

WATCH — Katy Faust: “No Fault Divorce” Awards Most Power to Parent Who Wants Marriage the Least

However, she said young women do not have to repeat the patterns they were surrounded by growing up.

“And so, as I said on stage, like you can actually create the family that you wish you had as a child. You don’t have to repeat the kind of family structure that you grew up in; you can actually become the parents that you wish that you had had when you were a kid, and I think that that’s happening,” she added.

RELATED — Katy Faust Explains Why “Normies” Get Behind Trump While He’s Under Political Prosecution