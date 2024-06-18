A migrant from Ecuador, released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is now accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint in broad daylight in the sanctuary city of New York City.

Christian Inga, a 25-year-old migrant from Ecuador, first arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas, with a three-year-old child in June 2021. On Tuesday, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) arrested and charged him with rape, sexual abuse, robbery, kidnapping, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and unlawful imprisonment.

This week, according to the NYPD, Inga approached two 13-year-olds who had just gotten out of school near Kissena Park in East Flushing, Queens. Police said Inga demanded they follow him into a wooded area of the park and when they initially refused, he flashed a machete knife at them.

Inga forced the two children into the woods, tied them up, and then proceeded to rape the 13-year-old girl, police said. When finished, Inga stole their cell phones and told them not to leave the area for 20 minutes.

The students immediately went back to their school and reported the attack.

Following his arrest by the NYPD, Inga identified himself on surveillance footage and told police he had a drug problem and that “he found the knife and that this was the first time he did something like this,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

This is not Inga’s first run-in with the law. He has had three summonses in the past — one for having an open container in December 2022, one for jumping a subway turnstile in March 2023, and another for trespassing in May 2023.

Inga also had NYPD officers called to break up a fight at a residence in Queens in January. Though he was not arrested in that incident, police filed a domestic violence report.

Inga remains in NYPD custody pending his arraignment.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.