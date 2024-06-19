Conservative Group Backs Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Primary Challenger with Times Square Billboards, $100K in Media

The Keep America America Action Fund, a super PAC connected to the pro-small business group Job Creators Network, is backing investment banker Marty Dolan in his bid to unseat far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the 14th congressional district’s Democratic primary. The PAC is shelling out $100,000 in media and social media buys that include billboards in Times Square.

New York voters can already see the massive billboards in Times Square blaring messages blaming Ocasio-Cortez for ignoring “rising crime,” “high grocery prices,” and “out of control energy costs.”

For Dolan, “illegal immigration chaos” is central to his campaign’s criticism of AOC.

“The increase in undocumented immigrants arriving in New York are competing for resources with her (Ocasio-Cortez’s) constituents,” Dolan told USA Today. “The consequences of A.O.C dumbly encouraging global migration with the prize being a 2,200 mile walk from Ecuador to Texas is 25,000 to 50,000 civilian casualties along the Central American trail to El Paso.”

“We need to freeze the border and send that message to the world to stop the death and casualties along the way,” says Dolan. “The Republicans are right on this issue. But that doesn’t make me a Republican. No party is right on every issue.”

“It makes no sense to have competing national, state, county, and city policies,” he says. “Cities are agencies not sovereign entities. This is where all the confusion and subsequent mayhem comes from.”

Dolan, 66, also slams AOC-backed bail reform policies that have let lawlessness run rampant and criminals run amuck in New York. “Bail reform a disaster, the National Guard in the subway, toothpaste locked up in drugstores but criminals running free,” his campaign website says.

AOC faced high-profile criticism after she took credit for killing Amazon’s plan to open a new office in Manhattan, a plan that would have brought 1,500 new jobs to New York City.

“Although the jobs are welcomed, the new development doesn’t undo the harm sparked by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) earlier this year. Her vocal opposition to Amazon HQ2 in Queens led to the loss of 25,000 jobs in the city,” Job Creators Network said in a statement.

