Senior Democrats are fretting over President Joe Biden’s theory for victory in November — which focuses on January 6, political violence, democracy, and Donald Trump’s character, when polls show that voters care most about inflation and the economy, according to an Axios report.

“It is unclear to many of us watching from the outside whether the president and his core team realize how dire the situation is right now, and whether they even have a plan to fix it. That is scary,” a Democrat strategist told the outlet.

There is also fretting over polls that show Biden’s support is slipping among key Democrat voting groups, including black, Latino, and young voters, as well as union members.

“People close to the president” told Axios they are afraid to raise these concerns in meetings because Biden’s group of longtime loyal aides can “exile dissenters.”

“Even for those close to the center, there is a hesitance to raise skepticism or doubt about the current path, for fear of being viewed as disloyal,” a person told Axios. “There is not a discussion that a change of course is needed.”

Biden and his top advisers are adamant their message is the right one, arguing that voters will “do the right thing.”

One of Biden’s closest advisers, Mike Donilon, earlier this year told The New Yorker that January 6 would be in November 2024 what September 11 was in the 2004 election, when Bush got reelected.

Longtime Democrat strategist Howard Wolfson told Axios that if the election were “today,” Biden would lose.

“Can that change? Yes. Is it on the path to do so? I don’t see that yet,” he said.

“The stakes for the debate” on June 27 between Biden and Trump “are sky high,” he added.

Many Democrats think that Biden and his top advisers learned the “wrong lessons” from 2020, by thinking that Biden’s “soul of the nation” message resonated with voters.

Instead, they think Biden won the primary because the party consolidated to “stop Sen. Bernie Sanders” and picked the candidate that polls showed was the most competitive.

“Biden didn’t win, Trump lost,” one Democrat “close to the White House” said.

One Democratic operative said Biden and his advisers’ takeaway was, “Wow people really like us.”

