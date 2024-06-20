Trump Campaign Mocks ‘Cheap Fakes’ with Meme Gone Viral 

The Trump campaign on Wednesday took ownership of the White House’s term “cheap fakes” as a way to define President Joe Biden’s malfunctioning in public.

It is not the first time the Trump campaign has spun the White House’s public relations terminology in its favor. So-called “Bidenomincs,” generated by the White House to define Biden’s economic agenda, is now seldom used by Biden. After costs rose about 20 percent across the board under Biden, Republicans essentially stole the term to spotlight Biden’s economic failures. On Wednesday, the Trump campaign appeared to perform the same magic with “cheap fakes,” a term the White House created last week to confront viral videos of Biden’s episodes in public. The Biden campaign also reportedly created a special task force to reduce the impact of videos.

A video on Sunday showed former President Barack Obama walking Biden off the stage at a fundraiser after the president appeared to freeze. Another video from June 13 appeared to show Biden wandering off into the distance in Europe before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni turned him back to the group of world leaders watching a skydiving show. A third video showed Vice President Kamala Harris and allies dancing at a Juneteenth event while Biden appeared to stare blankly, not moving, with an empty smile on his face.

“Cheap fake (noun)” the Trump campaign meme reads, “any video of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline that the Biden administration does not want the public to see.”

The Trump campaign mocked the “cheap fake” term in Palm Beach Playbook:

There’s a reason Biden staffers have posted about unedited, un-doctored clips of Joe Biden over 60 times in an absolute panic, Biden’s obvious weakness is no “cheap fake.” Propaganda propagated by the Biden White House and their mouthpieces in the mainstream media doesn’t change reality. Biden’s weakness is obvious for all to see. The American people see it.

Members of Congress see it.

Democrat officials see it.

The Justice Department sees it.

Foreign nations see it.

Our adversaries see it. In fact, Biden’s own staff sees it – from staging his events, to providing lists of pre-approved reporters to call on, to changing the shoes he wears, to surrounding him when he walks to and from Marine One, to making him use the short stairs.

The meme went viral on social media. The Trump War Room X account post was reposted 1,800 times, with several other accounts sharing the meme to much interest on socials.

“The corporate media thinks the American people are stupid,” Donald Trump Jr. commented when he shared the meme.

“YUP. Love the new word that Kareem Jon Pierre coined,” one X user said, reposting the meme.

“The left will distort facts,” another X user posted. “They cannot handle the truth. They work in cheater camps.”

Videos of Biden malfunctioning in public are real, Trump Campaign communications director Steven Cheung told Breitbart News on Tuesday.

“The truth hurts,” Cheung said. “When the Biden campaign is confronted with that cold, hard reality, they offer ridiculous claims that anyone who clearly sees Biden acting like a brain-dead dope is part of some media-wide conspiracy.”