Videos of President Joe Biden malfunctioning in public are real, the Trump campaign exclusively told Breitbart News on Tuesday, contradicting the White House’s claims.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued on Monday that videos the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) research team clipped of Biden’s public glitches are “cheap fakes” and published in “bad faith.”

Jean-Pierre repeatedly avoided questions about whether Biden is “fine.”

A video on Sunday showed former President Barack Obama walking Biden off the stage after the president appeared to freeze. Another video appeared to show Biden wandering off into the distance in Europe before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni turned him back to the group of world leaders watching a skydiving show.

Joe Biden appears to wonder off into the distance… With Jill Biden absent her responsibility, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni directed him back to the group pic.twitter.com/3Iszqr9zki — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 13, 2024

After the videos of Biden went viral, Biden’s aides became more quarrelsome with the media about coverage of Biden’s age, gaffes, and videos exposing moments of strange confusion.

Did He Get into the Beer?! Biden Incoherently Rambles, Wanders over to Cask During Brewery Speech

“The truth hurts,” Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung told Breitbart News. “When the Biden campaign is confronted with that cold, hard reality, they offer ridiculous claims that anyone who clearly sees Biden acting like a brain-dead dope is part of some media-wide conspiracy,” he said.

“That’s what happens when you have junior staffers and interns running Biden’s campaign strategy for a candidate who can barely walk and talk at the same time,” he added.

Biden, whom Special Counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” suffers from atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy in his feet, and hyperlipidemia, according to his annual physical by physician Kevin O’Connor.

The health challenges might explain why he struggles to remain upright. Biden tripped, tumbled, and stumbled at least five times during his presidency. CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement Biden implemented a new strategy of walking to and from Marine One with multiple aides to “draw less attention” to his physical ailments, Axios’s Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson reported in April. Biden also began boarding Air Force One from the shorter steps at the rear of the aircraft instead of the taller staircase at the front. Biden does not wear typical dress shoes with his suits. He wears a specially crafted sports shoe to help him walk, a typical wardrobe change for the elderly. A whopping 67 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to serve a second term, Quinnipiac polling found in February.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.