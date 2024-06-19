Report: Biden Campaign Creates Special Task Force to Mitigate ‘Cheap Fake’ Videos

The Biden campaign reportedly created a special task force to reduce the impact of videos that show the president malfunctioning in public.

White House aides have become more sensitive about videos of President Joe Biden and have begun to quarrel with their media allies about the coverage of Biden’s age, gaffes, and videos exposing moments of strange confusion.

The White House invented the term “cheap fakes” after a video on Sunday showed former President Barack Obama walking Biden off stage after the president appeared to freeze at a fundraiser.

Another video from June 13 appeared to show Biden wandering off into the distance in Europe before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni turned him back to the group of world leaders watching a skydiving show.

A third video showed Vice President Kamala Harris and allies dancing at a Juneteenth event while Biden appeared to stare blankly, not moving, with an empty smile on his face.

The campaign “established a taskforce to mitigate the risks” posed by cheap fakes, a Biden official told Politico’s West Wing Playbook Tuesday evening.

It is also the responsibility of social media companies and media allies to mitigate the impact of the videos, the official stressed.

CBS News labels the clip a “digitally altered video” but it’s the exact version shared by the White House – https://t.co/7YT3DKUGfI Just stunning misinformation and gaslighting… https://t.co/3PKHqIWZv7 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 19, 2024

“Voters deserve accurate information to inform their choice this November, and our campaign will be vigilant in calling out these lies when we see them,” Biden campaign spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg told Playbook. “We hope media organizations and others with influential platforms follow our lead.”

Not everyone bought into the “cheap fake” spin.

Videos of Biden malfunctioning in public are real, Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung told Breitbart News on Tuesday.

“The truth hurts,” Cheung said. “When the Biden campaign is confronted with that cold, hard reality, they offer ridiculous claims that anyone who clearly sees Biden acting like a brain-dead dope is part of some media-wide conspiracy.”

