International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien to Speak at RNC Convention

General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Sean O’Brien has formally accepted former President Donald Trump’s invitation to address the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Trump announced on Friday.

“Sean O’Brien, the General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, has accepted my invitation to speak at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, announcing the labor union president’s acceptance.

Trump continued:

Our GREAT convention will unify Americans and demonstrate to the nation’s working families they come first. When I am back in the White House, the hardworking Teamsters, and all working Americans, will once again have a country they can afford to live in and be respected around the world.

“Sean, I look forward to seeing you represent the Teamsters in Milwaukee. Together we can Make America Great Again,” he added:

As Breitbart News reported in January, the Teamsters’ political committee donated $45,000 to the Republican National Committee for the first time in 20 years. That donation reportedly came the same day Trump met with the Teamsters’ leadership, as Trump has continued to build a rapport with the members:

Although the powerful organized labor group has historically supported Democrats — it sent the Democratic National Committee $135,000 in December as well as $15,000 in March 2023 — the donation to the RNC is the first one since it last donated $15,000 in 2004, according to the paper. Although the donation has reportedly outraged some of the union’s left-leaning leaders and members, Trump is popular among a lot of rank-and-file union members, the Post reported.

O’Brien’s participation is significant, as the Teamsters backed twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020.